Ferrari Group Plc Lists On Euronext Amsterdam

Raising €191.7 million to fuel expansion and innovation

Market capitalisation of €785 million at listing

6 th listing on Euronext markets in 2025, reinforcing Euronext’s position as a top choice for international listings

Euronext today congratulates Ferrari Group Plc, one of the global leaders in the worldwide shipment of luxury goods, on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: FERGR). It is the sixth listing on Euronext markets in 2025, further strengthening Euronext´s leading position in international listings.

Ferrari Group is one of the global leaders in the worldwide shipment of luxury goods, providing integrated services with a focus on handling hard luxury goods, such as high-end watches, jewellery and diamonds. Established in 1959 as a customs broker and forwarding company in Italy, today Ferrari Group is a global network operator with international operations in Europe, Asia, North America and Brazil and the rest of the world. The customers of the Group include global luxury brands, high-end watchmakers, jewellery manufacturers and distributors, diamond dealers, precious stone producers and private clients.

The admission and issue price of Ferrari Group shares was set at €8.60 per share. Market capitalisation was €785 million on the day of listing. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) raised €191.7 million altogether.

Marco Deiana, CEO of Ferrari Group and member of the founding family, said: "Today marks a momentous moment in Ferrari Group’s history. What started as a small family business over four decades ago has grown into an industry-leading, worldwide operation, which today takes a historic step into its future. Our listing on Euronext Amsterdam will increase the Group’s public profile and brand awareness while enabling the business to access diversified sources of funding, supporting our ambitious growth plans. We’d like to extend our sincere thanks to our valued colleagues, customers, suppliers, advisers, and all those who have contributed to making this important milestone a reality. We wouldn’t be here without you. At the same time, we’re delighted to welcome our new investors as we navigate this next exciting phase of Ferrari Group’s journey as a publicly listed company, and continue to build on our legacy of excellence in luxury good logistics ."





Caption: Marco Deiana, CEO of Ferrari Group and Corrado Deiana, COO of Ferrari Group Europe, members of the founding family, and their team sounded the Gong during a ceremony this morning, in the presence of René van Vlerken, CEO of Euronext Amsterdam, to celebrate the IPO of the company.