Federal Reserve Senior Credit Officer Opinion Survey On Dealer Financing Terms

Date 27/03/2025

The Senior Credit Officer Opinion Survey on Dealer Financing Terms (SCOOS) is a quarterly survey providing information about the availability and terms of credit in securities financing and over-the counter (OTC) derivatives markets. The SCOOS is modeled after the long-established Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices, which provides qualitative information about changes in supply and demand for loans to households and businesses at commercial banks. The SCOOS collects qualitative information on credit terms and conditions in securities financing and OTC derivatives markets, which are important conduits for leverage in the financial system. The survey panel for the SCOOS began by including 20 dealers and over time has been expanded. These firms account for almost all of the dealer activity in dollar-denominated securities financing and OTC derivatives markets. The survey is directed to senior credit officers responsible for maintaining a consolidated perspective on the management of credit risks. The HTML links below include the full report; the PDF links include the summary only.

2025
March*
HTML | PDF
2024
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2023
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2022
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2021
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2020
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2019
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2018
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2017
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2016
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2015
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2014
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2013
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2012
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2011
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF
March
HTML | PDF
2010
December
HTML | PDF
September
HTML | PDF
June
HTML | PDF

*Current Release

