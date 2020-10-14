Federal Reserve Requests Public Comment On Technical, Clarifying Updates Regarding The Federal Open Market Committee’s Rules Regarding Availability Of Information, Which Describe Its Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Procedures

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday requested public comment on technical, clarifying updates regarding the Federal Open Market Committee's Rules Regarding Availability of Information, which describe its Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) procedures.

The proposal would implement non-substantive updates to the Committee's FOIA procedures to make them consistent with the Committee's current practices and to incorporate recent changes in law and guidance. The proposal also incorporates formatting and language from the Federal Reserve Board's revisions to its own FOIA procedures, which are effective October 15, 2020.

Comments are due within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register.