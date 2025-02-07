Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report

Date 07/02/2025

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report⁠—called the Monetary Policy Report⁠—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.

2025

February: PDF

2024

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2023

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2022

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
June: Testimony | HTML PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2021

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2020

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2019

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July:  Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2018

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2017

February: Testimony HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2016

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
June: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2015

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2014

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2013

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2012

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2011

March: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2010

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2009

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2008

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2007

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF | Chart Data and Descriptions

2006

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2005

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2004

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2003

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
April: Testimony
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2002

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2001

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

2000

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1999

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1998

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1997

February: Testimony | HTML | PDF
July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

1996

July: Testimony | HTML | PDF

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg