Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report

The Federal Reserve Act requires the Federal Reserve Board to submit written reports to Congress containing discussions of "the conduct of monetary policy and economic developments and prospects for the future." This report⁠—called the Monetary Policy Report⁠—is submitted semiannually to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs and to the House Committee on Financial Services, along with testimony from the Federal Reserve Board Chair.

Current Report: June 17, 2022

PDF

Past Reports

2022

February: Testimony | Report

2021

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2020

February: Testimony | Report

June: Testimony | Report

2019

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2018

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2017

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2016

February: Testimony | Report

June: Testimony | Report

2015

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2014

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2013

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2012

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2011

March: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2010

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2009

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2008

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2007

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2006

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2005

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2004

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2003

February: Testimony | Report

April: Testimony

July: Testimony | Report

2002

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2001

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

2000

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

1999

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

1998

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

1997

February: Testimony | Report

July: Testimony | Report

1996

July: Testimony | Report



