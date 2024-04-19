Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Federal Reserve Financial Stability Report

Date 19/04/2024

This report summarizes the Federal Reserve Board’s framework for assessing the resilience of the U.S. financial system and presents the Board’s current assessment. By publishing this report, the Board intends to promote public understanding and increase transparency and accountability for the Federal Reserve’s views on this topic.

2024

April: PDF   

2023

October: HTML | PDF   

May: HTML | PDF   

2022

November: HTML PDF | Statement by Vice Chair Brainard 

May: HTML | PDF | Statement by Governor Brainard

2021

November: HTML | PDF

May:  HTML | PDF | Statement by Governor Brainard

2020

November: HTML | PDF | Statement by Governor Brainard 

May: HTML | PDF

2019

November: HTML | PDF

May: HTML | PDF

2018

November: HTML | PDF

