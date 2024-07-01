Federal Reserve Board Fines Silvergate Capital Corporation And Silvergate Bank $43 Million For Deficiencies In Silvergate’s Monitoring Of Transactions In Compliance With Anti-Money Laundering Law

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday fined Silvergate Capital Corporation and Silvergate Bank $43 million for deficiencies in Silvergate's monitoring of transactions in compliance with anti-money laundering laws.

The Board's action was taken in coordination with an action by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation of the State of California, the state supervisor of Silvergate. The penalties announced by the Board and state total $63 million. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission separately announced a penalty against Silvergate Capital Corporation.

Silvergate separately announced last year that it was voluntarily winding down its operations, and has now paid back all deposits to its customers.