Federal Reserve Board Announces That It Is Seeking Individuals To Serve On Its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced that is seeking individuals with a diverse set of expert insurance perspectives in life, property and casualty, and reinsurance issues to serve on its Insurance Policy Advisory Committee, or IPAC.
The committee was established by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. IPAC is comprised of 21 members who serve staggered three-year terms and have professional backgrounds, including insurance accounting, actuarial science, academia, insurance regulation, and policyholder advocacy.
Each year, the Board selects seven individuals to serve a three-year term. The Board may select additional individuals to fill any term that is unexpired and vacated by an existing member.
The Board plans to announce the appointment of members after the fall IPAC meeting in 2021. Additional information about the selection process, including instructions on how to apply for IPAC membership, can be found in the Federal Register notice..