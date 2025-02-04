Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination Of Two Enforcement Actions With Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of two enforcement actions with Wells Fargo. Both were issued in 2011, with the first relating to deficient practices in residential mortgage loan servicing and foreclosure processing (PDF) and the second relating to deficient mortgage lending practices at a former subsidiary (PDF).

The termination of these enforcement actions does not affect the Board's 2018 enforcement action, which addressed widespread compliance issues by restricting Wells Fargo's growth, and remains effective.