Federal Reserve Board Announces Six New Members Of Its Community Advisory Council (CAC)

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced six new members of its Community Advisory Council (CAC).
The CAC is composed of a diverse group of experts and representatives of consumer, workforce, and community development organizations and interests. CAC members provide information, advice, and recommendations to the Board on relevant policy matters and emerging issues of interest.
The six new members of the CAC were selected from a pool of individuals who applied to the Board's public call for applications. These members will replace: former Chair Marc Norman, Adrian Brooks, Joshua Downey, Andreanecia Morris, Bill Schlesinger, and Jesse Van Tol who all departed at the end of 2021. Each new member will serve a three-year term.
The new members of the CAC are:
Ivye Allen
President
Foundation for the Mid South
Jackson, Miss.
Melanie Hogan
Executive Director
Linking Employment, Abilities and Potential
Cleveland, Ohio
Chan U Lee
President and CEO
Devine & Gong, Inc.
Oakland, Calif.
Christie McCravy
Executive Director
Louisville Metro Affordable Housing Trust Fund
Louisville, Ky.
Ceyl Prinster
President and Chief Executive Officer
Colorado Enterprise Fund
Denver, Colo.
Eric Robertson
Executive Director
The Formanek Foundation
Memphis, Tenn.
These individuals will join nine existing members and will be led by incoming Chair Tawney Brunsch and incoming Vice Chair Dan Betancourt. The Council is scheduled to meet May 19 and October 20, 2022. Records of previous meetings may be found here.