Federal Reserve Board Announces Reserve Bank Income And Expense Data And Transfers To The Treasury For 2019

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced preliminary results indicating that the Reserve Banks provided for payments of approximately $54.9 billion to the U.S. Treasury. The 2019 audited Reserve Bank financial statements are expected to be published in March and may include adjustments to these preliminary unaudited results.

The Federal Reserve Banks' 2019 estimated net income of $55.5 billion represents a decrease of $7.6 billion from 2018. The decline in net income was primarily attributable to a decrease of $9.5 billion in interest income on securities acquired through open market operations and a $1.5 billion increase in interest expense on securities sold under agreement to repurchase. A $3.5 billion decrease in interest expense associated with reserve balances held by depository institutions partially offset those factors. Net income for 2019 was derived primarily from $102.8 billion in interest income on securities acquired through open market operations--U.S. Treasury securities, federal agency and government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) mortgage-backed securities, and GSE debt securities. The Federal Reserve Banks had interest expense of $35.0 billion primarily associated with reserve balances held by depository institutions, and incurred interest expense of $6.0 billion on securities sold under agreement to repurchase.

Operating expenses of the Reserve Banks, net of amounts reimbursed by the U.S. Treasury and other entities for services the Reserve Banks provided as fiscal agents, totaled $4.5 billion in 2019.

In addition, the Reserve Banks were assessed $837 million for the costs related to producing, issuing, and retiring currency, $814 million for Board expenditures, and $519 million to fund the operations of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Additional earnings were derived from income from services of $444 million. Statutory dividends totaled $714 million in 2019.

The attached chart illustrates the amount the Reserve Banks distributed to the U.S. Treasury from 2010 through 2019 (estimated).

