Federal Reserve Board Announces Pricing, Effective January 1, 2026, For Payment Services The Federal Reserve Banks Provide To Banks And Credit Unions

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced pricing, effective January 1, 2026, for payment services the Federal Reserve Banks provide to banks and credit unions, such as the clearing of checks, automated clearing house (ACH) transactions, instant payments, and wholesale payment and settlement services.

By law, the Federal Reserve must establish fees to recover the costs, including imputed costs, of providing payment services over the long run. The Federal Reserve expects to recover 108 percent of actual and imputed expenses in 2026, including the return on equity that would have been earned if a private-sector firm provided the services. Overall, price changes for 2026 will result in an estimated 0.9 percent average price increase for established, mature services.

The entire 2026 fee schedule is published on FRBservices.org®. Additional information on the Federal Reserve's payments services, including service usage statistics, is available on the Board's website.