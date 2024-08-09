Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2025 And 2026

Date 09/08/2024

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026.

For 2025:

  • Tuesday, January 28, and Wednesday, January 29
  • Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19
  • Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7
  • Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18
  • Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30
  • Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17
  • Tuesday, October 28, and Wednesday, October 29
  • Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10

 

For 2026:

  • Tuesday, January 27, and Wednesday, January 28
  • Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18
  • Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29
  • Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17
  • Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29
  • Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16
  • Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28
  • Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9
  • Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27, 2027

 

The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

