Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2025 And 2026

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026.
For 2025:
- Tuesday, January 28, and Wednesday, January 29
- Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19
- Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7
- Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18
- Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30
- Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17
- Tuesday, October 28, and Wednesday, October 29
- Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10
For 2026:
- Tuesday, January 27, and Wednesday, January 28
- Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18
- Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29
- Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17
- Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29
- Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16
- Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28
- Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9
- Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27, 2027
The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.