Federal Open Market Committee Announces Its Tentative Meeting Schedule For 2025 And 2026

The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2025 and 2026.

For 2025:

Tuesday, January 28, and Wednesday, January 29

Tuesday, March 18, and Wednesday, March 19

Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7

Tuesday, June 17, and Wednesday, June 18

Tuesday, July 29, and Wednesday, July 30

Tuesday, September 16, and Wednesday, September 17

Tuesday, October 28, and Wednesday, October 29

Tuesday, December 9, and Wednesday, December 10

For 2026:

Tuesday, January 27, and Wednesday, January 28

Tuesday, March 17, and Wednesday, March 18

Tuesday, April 28, and Wednesday, April 29

Tuesday, June 16, and Wednesday, June 17

Tuesday, July 28, and Wednesday, July 29

Tuesday, September 15, and Wednesday, September 16

Tuesday, October 27, and Wednesday, October 28

Tuesday, December 8, and Wednesday, December 9

Tuesday, January 26, and Wednesday, January 27, 2027

The Committee releases a policy statement at 2 p.m. Eastern Time on the second day of each regularly scheduled meeting, and the Chair holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.