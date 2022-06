The Federal Open Market Committee on Friday announced its tentative meeting schedule for 2023:

January 31-February 1 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

March 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

May 2-3 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

June 13-14 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

July 25-26 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

September 19-20 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

October 31-November 1 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

December 12-13 (Tuesday-Wednesday)

January 30-31, 2024 (Tuesday-Wednesday)