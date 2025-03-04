February Statistics Report From The Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Markets

The value of average daily share trading amounted to EUR 3.7 billion, compared to EUR 3.0 billion during the past 12-month period. The average number of trades per trading day was 752,945 compared to 625,815 during the past 12-month period. The average number of cleared derivatives contracts per trading day amounted 291,341 compared to 283,001 during the past 12-month period. The total market cap of listed companies at Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets amounted to EUR 2 006 billion, compared to EUR 1 959 billion in February 2024.

