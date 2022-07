What's Inside?

Page 2-3:

Welcome FEAS New Members

Page 4: Workshops

Page 5: Roundtable Discussion

Page 6: 35th General Assembly Meeting, New Audit Committee Chairman and Vice-Chairman

Page 7: FEAS Annual Yearbook 2021

Page 8: FEAS Interviews | "Borsa City" Comic Book in Kazakh language | XVIII Cbonds Congress

Page 9: FEAS Exchanges Factsheet Q1 2022 | FEAS 27th Anniversary