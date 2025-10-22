Farrer Capital Management Selects TS Imagine to Power Order, Execution, Portfolio and Risk Management

TS Imagine’s solution will enable Farrer Capital to scale trading operations

TS Imagine’s SaaS platform to maintain rigorous risk controls and maximize trading opportunities

TS Imagine, a leading provider of trading, portfolio, and risk management solutions for capital markets, today announced that Australian-headquartered hedge fund Farrer Capital Management has selected TS Imagine’s integrated order, execution, portfolio, and risk management platform to support its trading and risk operations.

By leveraging the end-to-end solution, Farrer Capital joins a growing number of firms turning to TS Imagine to unify trading, portfolio management, and risk oversight in a single environment. This integrated infrastructure is designed to streamline workflows, improve execution quality, and enhance risk monitoring across diverse markets.

Bill Daher, Head of Professional Services at TS Imagine in APAC, said: "The partnership is a significant milestone for the Australian commodity hedge fund landscape. It demonstrates how leading local funds are embracing next-generation technology to stay globally competitive. Our team is proud to deliver a seamless, on-the-ground implementation experience, ensuring that Farrer Capital benefits from a smooth transition and immediate operational impact. This deal reflects TS Imagine’s strategy direction and commitment to growth in the Australian market as we deepen our presence and expand our client base across the region.”

Simarjit Johal, Head of APAC of TS Imagine, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Farrer Capital as they expand their presence in global commodity markets. Our platform is built to meet the needs of sophisticated trading firms, and we look forward to supporting Farrer Capital’s growth with the tools to drive efficiency, insight, and performance.”

Adam Davis, CIO of Farrer Capital, said: “Efficiency and precision are critical in today’s fast-moving commodity markets. TS Imagine’s powerful technology gives us the agility to optimize trade execution, monitor portfolios, and proactively manage risk – all within a unified environment. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver consistent value to our investors.”

TS Imagine’s platform combines advanced order and execution management with robust portfolio and risk analytics, enabling hedge funds and asset managers to seamlessly connect trading strategies with real-time market intelligence. The selection of TS Imagine will enable Farrer Capital to scale its operations while maintaining rigorous risk controls and maximizing trading opportunities — a major step in Farrer’s strategy to leverage next-generation technology for competitive advantage.