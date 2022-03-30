Farmacosmo S.p.A. Lists On Euronext Growth Milan

-
Fourth listing of 2022 on Euronext Growth Milan
-
Farmacosmo S.p.A. brings the total number of companies listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 178
-
Total placement volume of the offering equal to €23 million
Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Farmacosmo S.p.A. on its listing on Euronext Growth Milan.
Farmacosmo S.p.A. is a wellness e-commerce company active in the Health, Pharma and Wellness industry, authorised by the Italian Ministry of Health to sell pharmaceutical products online.
Farmacosmo S.p.A. represents the fourth listing since the beginning of the year on Borsa Italiana’s market dedicated to small and medium sized companies, and it brings the total number of firms currently listed on Euronext Growth Milan to 178.
In the placement phase, Farmacosmo S.p.A. raised €20 million excluding the potential exercise of an over-allotment option. In the case of the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the total amount raised will be €23 million.
The free float at the time of admission was 26.57% and the market capitalisation at IPO was €75.3 million.
Fabio de Concilio, CEO of Farmacosmo S.p.A., said: "I am proud of this achievement we have reached. We started in a small office, a room and three employees. Step by step, counting only on our own strength, we have managed to get to where we are now; stable and solid, ready to face a new chapter in the life of Farmacosmo with the dedication, the foresight and the humility that have always been the cornerstones of our work. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to ensure that our customers will find Farmacosmo as a reference point for their wellness."
Caption: Fabio de Concilio, CEO of Farmacosmo S.p.A.
About Farmacosmo S.p.A. Farmacosmo S.p.A. is a wellness e-commerce company active in the Health, Pharma and Wellness industry, authorised by the Italian Ministry of Health to sell pharmaceutical products online. Farmacosmo has expanded the concept of online parapharmacy, from a "place" where you can buy products to cure yourself to a place where you can take care of yourself. The perfect synthesis of the name Farmacosmo: Pharma + Cosmetics. Customers have access to a constantly updated catalogue, with extremely competitive prices, which includes 65,000 products and 4,000 brands and is organised into 15 different product categories.