FanDuel And CME Group Launch FanDuel Predicts To Give Customers The Power To Trade On Tomorrow's Headlines

Today, FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America and part of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT, LSE: FLTR), and CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading derivatives marketplace, launched FanDuel Predicts in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota, beginning a phased national rollout over the coming weeks. FanDuel Predicts will expand access to financial and sports markets for millions of U.S. customers over the coming months.

FanDuel Predicts will provide customers with a platform to express their views on the day’s biggest stories across financial indicators, cultural moments and sports. This new mobile application will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play and will integrate FanDuel’s “Know Your Customer” sign-up process, requiring customers to submit their birth date, Social Security number, home address, banking information and a government-issued ID. Once the Predicts account is created, customers can buy or sell event contracts ranging in price from as little as $0.01 to $0.99 by choosing "Yes" if they think an event will happen or "No" if they don't.

The platform will offer event contracts in all 50 states on benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and key economic indicators such as GDP and CPI. In addition to financial markets, sports contracts will be available across baseball, basketball, football, and hockey in states where online sports betting is not yet legal, except on tribal lands. As new states legalize online sports betting, FanDuel Predicts will cease offering sports event contracts in those states.

"We're giving our customers a new platform to engage with the world around them - whether that's the next Fed rate decision or a sports event,” said James Cooper, Senior Vice President, Flywheel and New Ventures at FanDuel. “This launch in five states will provide valuable insights into customer engagement with this new platform, enabling us to refine our approach as we expand to additional states in 2026."

“CME Group prediction markets will enable a new generation of users to express their views on global benchmarks, economic indicators, sports and more,” said Lynne Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Financial Officer, CME Group. “This launch is a pivotal step for expanding the reach of our products to FanDuel’s millions of registered users across the U.S.”

The rollout of FanDuel Predicts will continue to other states through early 2026.

FanDuel will extend its commitment to consumer protection to the FanDuel Predicts app. At launch, customers will be able to set deposit limits, deposit alerts or self-exclude if needed with mental health services provided by Kindbridge Behavior Health.

About FanDuel

FanDuel Group is America's premier mobile gaming company, consisting of a portfolio of leading brands across mobile wagering including America’s #1 Sportsbook FanDuel Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry leader in horseracing and advance-deposit wagering FanDuel Racing, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition, FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Jersey City.