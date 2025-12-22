Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

FanDuel And CME Group Launch FanDuel Predicts To Give Customers The Power To Trade On Tomorrow's Headlines

Date 22/12/2025

Today, FanDuel, the premier online  gaming company in North America and part of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT, LSE: FLTR),  and CME Group (NASDAQ: CME), the world's leading derivatives marketplace, launched  FanDuel Predicts in Alabama, Alaska, South Carolina, North Dakota and South Dakota,  beginning a phased national rollout over the coming weeks. FanDuel Predicts will expand  access to financial and sports markets for millions of U.S. customers over the coming months. 

FanDuel Predicts will provide customers with a platform to express their views on the day’s  biggest stories across financial indicators, cultural moments and sports. This new mobile  application will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play and will integrate  FanDuel’s “Know Your Customer” sign-up process, requiring customers to submit their birth  date, Social Security number, home address, banking information and a government-issued ID.  Once the Predicts account is created, customers can buy or sell event contracts ranging in price  from as little as $0.01 to $0.99 by choosing "Yes" if they think an event will happen or "No" if  they don't. 

The platform will offer event contracts in all 50 states on benchmarks such as the S&P 500 and  Nasdaq-100, prices of oil and gas, gold, cryptocurrencies, and key economic indicators such as  GDP and CPI. In addition to financial markets, sports contracts will be available across baseball,  basketball, football, and hockey in states where online sports betting is not yet legal, except on  tribal lands. As new states legalize online sports betting, FanDuel Predicts will cease offering  sports event contracts in those states. 

"We're giving our customers a new platform to engage with the world around them - whether  that's the next Fed rate decision or a sports event,” said James Cooper, Senior Vice President,  Flywheel and New Ventures at FanDuel. “This launch in five states will provide valuable insights  into customer engagement with this new platform, enabling us to refine our approach as we  expand to additional states in 2026." 

“CME Group prediction markets will enable a new generation of users to express their views on  global benchmarks, economic indicators, sports and more,” said Lynne Fitzpatrick, President and  Chief Financial Officer, CME Group. “This launch is a pivotal step for expanding the reach of our  products to FanDuel’s millions of registered users across the U.S.”  

The rollout of FanDuel Predicts will continue to other states through early 2026. 

FanDuel will extend its commitment to consumer protection to the FanDuel Predicts app. At  launch, customers will be able to set deposit limits, deposit alerts or self-exclude if needed with  mental health services provided by Kindbridge Behavior Health. 

About FanDuel 

FanDuel Group is America's premier mobile gaming company, consisting of a portfolio of  leading brands across mobile wagering including America’s #1 Sportsbook FanDuel  Sportsbook, its leading iGaming platform FanDuel Casino, the industry leader in horseracing  and advance-deposit wagering FanDuel Racing, and its daily fantasy sports product. In addition,  FanDuel Group operates FanDuel TV, its broadly distributed linear cable television network, and  FanDuel TV+, its leading direct-to-consumer OTT platform. FanDuel Group has a presence  across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers and 25 retail locations. The  company is based in New York with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Jersey City. 

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach