Fair Place Finance Selects Broadridge’s Blockchain-Based - SRD II Disclosure Solution

To support its new obligations under the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II), WealthSeed, a breakthrough digital application for easy investing and personal finance in Poland launched by Fair Place Finance S.A., announced it will utilize a blockchain-based disclosure solution from global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).
WealthSeed will use Broadridge’s new Shareholder Disclosure Hub, an industry-wide digital solution that uses the latest API- and blockchain-based technologies, to address SRD II’s new shareholder disclosure requirements and provide class-leading data security for WealthSeed’s business in Poland and other European markets over time.
“SRD II has pushed forward corporate governance standards across Europe, while transforming market transparency through a secure and efficient disclosure process,” said Michał Antoniak, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, WealthSeed and Fair Place Finance. “With Broadridge as our trusted go-to partner, we have been able to leverage their unique depth of expertise and get ahead of the SRD II regulation’s mandatory disclosure requirements, safe in the knowledge that we are in line with Europe’s data protection legislation.”
“We are delighted to be supporting WealthSeed, enabling them to simplify and reduce the cost of compliance for their SRD II shareholder disclosure requirements, and mitigate the risk of compliance breaches associated with a failure to forward or respond to a request,” said Demi Derem, GM, International Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge. “By taking advantage of our innovative platform, the firm will be able to handle complex disclosure requests quickly and efficiently.”
Broadridge’s Shareholder Disclosure Hub is another example of Broadridge’s commitment to enabling the democratization of investing, helping companies better connect with investors and improve corporate governance.