Exosens Lists On Euronext Paris And Joins The Euronext Tech Leaders Segment

Global Offering of €350 million, which could increase to €402.5 million with the full exercise of the over-allotment option

€180 million raised through a capital increase

Market capitalisation of approximately €1.016 billion

18 th listing on Euronext in 2024

Euronext congratulates Exosens on its listing on Compartment A of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (ticker code: EXENS).

Exosens is a global leader specialising in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of cutting-edge technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. The company addresses complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers in the life science, industrial control, nuclear energy and defence sectors.

With a portfolio of more than 130 patents and a commercial presence in over 50 countries, Exosens is the world leader in the field of light amplification and is now recognised internationally as a major innovator in the universe of detection and imaging.

Exosens was listed through the admission to trading on 7 June of 50 782 552 ordinary shares making up its equity. The transaction was carried out through a Global Offering via private placement to institutional investors in France and internationally, for an amount of approximately €350 million, which could increase to €402.5 million with the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The admission and issue price of Exosens shares was set at €20 per share. Market capitalisation was approximately €1.016 billion on the day of listing.

Exosens is an alumnus of the 2023 edition of IPOready, Euronext’s pre-IPO educational programme. IPOready helps fast-growing European companies planning to list on the stock market by providing their executive teams with exclusive tools and insight from industry leaders, advisors and experts, helping them prepare for their future IPO.

With today’s listing, Exosens has also joined Euronext Tech Leaders. The Euronext Tech Leaders segment comprises more than 110 Tech companies listed on Euronext that are leaders in their field of activity or that demonstrate a very strong growth trajectory. As a member of the segment, Exosens will benefit from an extended range of services, increased visibility and access to Europe's rich technology ecosystem.

Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens, commented: "I am delighted that Exosens’ IPO has been so well received by investors. Our listing on Euronext Paris marks a decisive step in our history. I am confident that this operation will allow us to benefit from greater flexibility to seize future growth opportunities and continue our profitable and value-creating growth trajectory, in furtherance of our mission: offering high-end technologies for a safer world."

Jean-Hubert Vial, Partner at HLD Group, commented: "The listing of Exosens is a recognition of the Group’s tremendous development that HLD has been supporting since 2021, and it provides support for the continuation and amplification of the growth strategy. By remaining the majority shareholder of Exosens, HLD demonstrates its confidence and commitment to continue supporting Exosens and its management within a strengthened governance framework.”

Caption: Jerome Cerisier, CEO of Exsosens, rang the bell this morning in the presence of his teams and of Delphine d’Amarzit, CEO of Euronext Paris to celebrate the listing of Exosens.