ExeQution Analytics Partners With Data Intellect

ExeQution Analytics, the specialist trading analytics company, has announced a partnership with Data Intellect, a specialist global data and technology consultancy.

ExeQution Analytics CEO Cat Turley said the partnership would allow both firms to deliver financial institutions end-to-end solutions that encompass everything from data capture and quantitative research to trade monitoring and surveillance.

“By combining ExeQution Analytics' prowess in trading analytics with Data Intellect's strengths in high-frequency, low-latency engineering, and advanced data solutions, we aim to create a powerhouse capable of delivering unparalleled and accelerated results,” she said.

ExeQution Analytics provides advisory and consultancy services alongside bespoke software to help institutions understand and monetise their data. The firm services clients in diverse markets around the world and leverages machine learning and AI to help firms optimise the value lying dormant within their data.

Data Intellect delivers proprietary data solutions, consulting services and managed service offerings to clients across the trading data ecosystem. Steve Turner, CEO of Data Intellect said partnering with ExeQution Analytics would allow the firm to incorporate best-in-class trading analytics into its suite of solutions.

“Cat and her team are the global experts in this space, which offers enormous potential for organisations to optimise their profitability by using their own data better,” he said. “We’re very excited to bring our combined expertise to bear in solving the complex data problems our clients face.”

Both firms are recognised as domain experts in the trading market and jointly partner with KX Systems (kdb). Data Intellect also partners with global system integrators, cloud providers and other ancillary software providers.

ExeQution Analytics was launched in 2021 to help institutions use data and bespoke analytics to make better trading decisions. For buyside firms, this leads to lower implicit costs and improved ability to evaluate brokers and algo wheels. For the sell side, custom analytics help firms better understand and improve trading strategies to deliver better performance to customers.

Data Intellect was founded in 2011 to support clients looking to expand their Kdb (KX System) landscape. They have grown globally (New York, London, Hong Kong and Singapore), expanded service capability (performance software engineering, data engineering, managaed services and AI) and developed key partnerships with other complimentary trading software providers.