Exegy Wins Buy-Side Award For Record-Breaking FPGA Solution

Exegy, a leading provider of market data and trading technology for the capital markets, is pleased to announce that nxFramework, its standardized FPGA development framework, has been named Best Buy-side Newcomer for the 2025 Waters Technology Buy-side Technology Awards.

In the recent STAC-T0 benchmark results, nxFramework set a record-breaking actionable latency of up to 13.9 ns for the execution of a trade. With AMD, Exegy achieved a 49% latency reduction, the lowest tick-to-trade latency of any previously published benchmark. The prestigious award win comes from Waters Technology, which has a long and distinguished track record of recognizing excellence across the capital markets, technology, data and linked service industries. This unique, off-the-shelf solution greatly reduces time-to-production, FPGA development costs and addresses the need for speed and agility in capital markets.

Olivier Cousin, Director of FPGA Solutions of Exegy, commented: "It’s inspiring to see how the same nxFramework flow, designed for the standardization of FPGA development, can be finetuned to achieve record-breaking latency performance like that of the STAC-T0 benchmark. Purpose-built for flexibility, combined with highly-optimized IPs – nxFramework makes record-setting performance possible while maintaining an unparalleled ease of use. Customers can now experience this exceptional performance 'out-of-the-box,' allowing them to focus their valuable time and resources entirely on their unique trading strategies."

The results of the STAC-T0 test showcase how Exegy’s nxFramework, in collaboration with AMD, pushed the very limits of the technology needed for ultra-low latency trading in capital markets. This innovation combines hardware acceleration, FPGA flexibility, and low-latency networking to ensure precise and reproducible performance, enabling clients to achieve the fastest trade execution speeds possible using industry-standard hardware and a standardized FPGA toolkit. This is crucial for staying competitive and can dramatically reduce the time it takes to get a firm’s strategies to market.

The nxFramework provides a groundbreaking blueprint that ensures firms can move quickly into production with limited resources, without compromising on performance. The solution provides clients with scalability and flexibility, allowing internal teams to focus on their unique business logic that differentiates them in the market and maximizes their value.