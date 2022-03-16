Exegy Unveils New Product Portfolio - Unified Solutions Suite Positions Company For Global Expansion

Exegy Inc., a global leader in high-performance market data, predictive signals, trading platforms, and execution technology, today unveiled its expanded product portfolio that provides more comprehensive solutions across the capital markets ecosystem.
Following its 2021 merger with Vela Trading Systems and backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy’s key focus has been consolidating and enhancing its robust product suite under the Exegy brand and optimizing service delivery.
The Exegy portfolio now includes these key capabilities:
- Market Data: Exegy’s new consolidated feed, Axiom, adds to the existing and patented hardware and software ticker plant offerings, providing high-quality market data access to firms of all sizes and strategies.
- Signals and Analytics: Signum’s AI-driven Real-Time signals and Intraday and End-of-Day Summary Data offerings predict price movements and identify hidden liquidity that improve the performance of execution algorithms and alpha-seeking strategies.
- Algos and Automation: For the demanding derivatives market, Exegy’s Metro automated trading platform is joined by the hardware-accelerated Xero Volatility Trading Engine (VTE) that delivers tick-to-trade latencies under 120 nanoseconds.
- Execution: Exegy now offers a fully managed Direct Market Access (DMA) platform, as well as software execution order gateways designed to meet a range of latency requirements.
“The company is committed to delivering end-to-end, high-performing solutions focused on enhancing performance and accelerating growth for Exegy’s customers,” said Exegy’s Chief Revenue Officer Craig Schachter. “Exegy’s goal is to make innovative technologies available to more firms across the trading ecosystem in order to further our ambitions to unify and democratize capital markets.”
David Taylor, Exegy’s Co-President and Chief Technology Officer, highlighted Exegy’s role in the industry as an innovative disruptor in front office trading.
“Over the past 20 years we have demonstrated our commitment to relentless technology innovation and to premium user experiences that deliver all of the value of cutting-edge, disruptive technology without the high cost, time-to-market, and technical risk of building it yourself,” Taylor said.
“Our robust capabilities in FPGA-based hardware acceleration and AI-powered predictive signals, combined with our expanded product portfolio following our merger with Vela, have enabled us to partner with our clients more comprehensively,” he said. “We now have the ability to deliver more alpha opportunities, improve execution quality, and reduce operational risk with a holistic approach to their business goals and technology constraints.”
Over the past 10 months, Exegy has strengthened its senior leadership team with a number of strategic market hires including Craig Schachter, Chief Revenue Officer and David Foster, Chief Financial Officer, bringing together extensive expertise from across the capital markets ecosystem to drive the company’s ambitious global growth strategy.
Exegy is showcasing its new product portfolio that’s focused on enhancing performance and accelerating growth on its newly refreshed website, as well as at FIA Boca from March 15 – 17, 2022.