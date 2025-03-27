Exegy Supports BMLL’s Recent Addition Of Historical US OPRA Options Data

BMLL historical options data to complement Exegy’s real-time OPRA data

Collaboration cements existing partnership and paves road for continuing integration, providing excellent data and services for global market participants

BMLL Technologies (BMLL), the leading, independent provider of harmonised, Level 3, 2 and 1 historical data and analytics to the world’s financial markets, and Exegy, the only firm delivering comprehensive, front-office solutions for market data and trading across the latency spectrum, today announced that it has expanded its partnership for historical OPRA options data.

In a move designed to enhance OPRA options trading, Exegy and BMLL Technologies have deepened their partnership, delivering a unified data stream that seamlessly bridges real-time and historical market data. This collaboration is the logical next step in Exegy’s existing partnership with BMLL, which started in Q3 2023 after the release of its latest ticker plant platform.

The initial partnership with BMLL provided a competitive advantage to quantitative traders by enabling them to take granular, historical data from a best-of-breed provider to fine-tune algos and use the data in Exegy’s back-testing and simulation solutions to accelerate alpha discovery and deploy strategies with improved speed and accuracy.

BMLL has recently added US Equity Options data to its historical offering, utilizing Exegy’s Axiom as its trusted, real-time data source for one of the industry’s largest and most complex datasets. Processing OPRA data presents significant data engineering hurdles, requiring substantial resources and delaying time-to-market for critical trading strategies. This partnership directly addresses these challenges.

Further, BMLL’s new OPRA options data offering leverages Exegy’s conflation algorithm to enable clients of both firms to consume consistent, high quality, conflated real-time and historical data. The matching conflation algorithms dramatically reduce the engineering steps required for users to go to production by providing data alignment between both services.

Exegy and BMLL plan to continue expanding their mutual support in 2025 by integrating the BMLL Data Feed into the Exegy XCAPI API. Mutual clients will be able to seamlessly transition between historical data research to real-time production systems without complex data mapping and translation processes, notably improving the speed, scale and accuracy of their work.

Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL, said: “In November 2024 we announced the availability of six years of historical, nanosecond unconflated OPRA options data in a cloud-based environment via BMLL Data Lab and BMLL Data Feed through Amazon’s AWS S3. In addition, BMLL can also conflate OPRA data at speeds required by our customers and partners, mapping our data to the format of Exegy’s real-time data. This means that if clients are backtesting historical data and find alpha, they can quickly and efficiently replicate that format in the real-time world.

We are very excited to join forces and match Exegy's real-time expertise with BMLL's historical capabilities. Jointly we are offering a unique transformational product to market participants, helping them understand liquidity dynamics and make better-informed trading decisions at speed and scale.”

David Taylor, Chief Executive Officer, Exegy: “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with BMLL Technologies, enhancing the value we bring to our clients. BMLL’s use of our trusted real-time OPRA data in its historical dataset underscores the quality and reliability of our solutions. We look forward to continuing our collaboration, empowering clients with robust tools for comprehensive research, backtesting, and more informed trading strategies.”

OPRA aggregates and disseminates pricing information for listed Options contracts in the U.S., including quotes, last sale prices, and volume data. OPRA participants include BOX, Cboe BZX Options, Cboe C2 Options, Cboe EDGX Options, Cboe Options Exchange, Miami International Securities Exchange, MIAX Emerald, MIAX PEARL, Nasdaq BX, Nasdaq GEMX, Nasdaq ISE, Nasdaq MRX, Nasdaq PHLX, The Nasdaq Stock Market, NYSE American and NYSE Arca.