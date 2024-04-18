Exegy, ING And Optiver Further Broaden Sustainable Trading’s Diverse Membership

Exegy, a global provider of real-time trading technology, ING, a global financial institution, and Optiver, a global market maker, are the latest organisations to join Sustainable Trading, the non-profit organisation dedicated to transforming Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices in the global markets trading industry.

They join a prestigious global membership network of investment managers, banks, brokers, exchanges, trading platforms and service providers committed to improving the sustainability of global markets. Following the completion of the first phase of work, members are now making important progress as they implement the Sustainable Trading Best Practices and use the associated measurement framework to track progress, and benchmark themselves against peers.

The addition of these market-leading names to Sustainable Trading follows the recent appointment of Eleni Coldrey, Equinix, Asha Patel, Instinet, and Ebrahim Patel, RMB to its Board.

Sustainable Trading will soon launch an industry-wide survey at TradeTech EMEA, in collaboration with Global Trading (formerly Best Execution), to gather insights into the experiences of employees working in the global trading industry, in order to provide market participants with a more comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by trading employees and how to better support their workforces.

Duncan Higgins, Founder and CEO of Sustainable Trading, said, "We are delighted to welcome Exegy, ING, and Optiver to our membership network. Their extensive experience of global markets, and common commitment to driving a more sustainable future for the financial industry, will bring invaluable insights to Sustainable Trading. Their participation further strengthens our collective efforts to drive positive industry change and greater sustainability in the global markets trading industry.”

Brian Pomraning, CRO of Exegy commented “We're pleased that Exegy will stand alongside Sustainable Trading's distinguished membership with the collective mission to drive positive change within the financial services industry. Together through collaboration and innovation, we'll strive to contribute to a brighter and sustainable future for all."

Gary Prince, Head of Financial Markets, EMEA at ING stated “At ING, sustainability is a key part of our strategy; we’re excited to join Sustainable Trading because we’re passionate about shaping the future of finance and being part of their growing membership across the financial sector trading community. We look forward to continuing to improve in the ways we integrate sustainability throughout our trading business and harnessing the power of capital to drive positive change.”

Niall Quann, Global Sustainability Officer at Optiver added "At Optiver, we view sustainability as fundamental to our operations, and we apply the same entrepreneurial mindset that drives our business to our sustainability goals. As the first market maker invited to join Sustainable Trading, we look forward to collaborating with the other members and bringing our unique perspective as a liquidity provider to this influential community."