Exegy Hires Industry Vet, Fiesel, To Build On Sales Momentum

Exegy, the leading provider of market data and trading technology for capital markets across the latency spectrum, is pleased to announce the hiring of Jim Fiesel as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Fiesel joins Exegy from his role as Managing Director of the Americas at Broadridge, where he led Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions (BTCS). Exegy grew its annual new sales by over 60% in 2024 and sought out Fiesel’s extensive experience and expertise to build on its sales momentum.

Fiesel brings years of valuable experience in financial technology, having held senior roles at Bloomberg, Calypso Technology, and was a Managing Director at Tradeweb and Finastra. His proven track record in delivering innovative solutions to clients aligns with Exegy’s strategic goals in 2025 and beyond. With his deep market knowledge and extensive sales experience, Fiesel’s addition to the team will enable Exegy to uncover new growth opportunities while reinforcing its commitment to serving the capital markets industry.

David Taylor, CEO of Exegy, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jim to our world-class team. His proven ability to build and lead successful teams that deliver real value to clients will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals. Our sharp focus on delivering superior client experiences directly contributed to our success in 2024. Recruiting Jim represents a doubling-down on our investment in strengthening our client partnerships.”

Jim Fiesel, CRO of Exegy, said: “I’m thrilled about the future of the Exegy product suite, especially our next-generation enterprise market data solution that integrates proven technologies and services from Exegy, Enyx, and Vela. This innovative offering was a key factor in my decision to join Exegy and I’m eager to help our clients capitalize on these exciting advancements.”

Over the past year, Exegy has made significant strides in advancing its product portfolio, including improvements to its low latency trading technology, specifically nxFramework. As the first standardized way of developing in-house FPGA-based projects, it achieved a record-breaking actionable latency of 13.9ns for the execution of a trade.

This is part of the company’s response to the market’s pain points by enabling clients to operate faster and more efficiently. Trusted by top-tier buy-side and sell-side firms globally, Exegy remains committed to collaborating with clients to deliver enterprise-grade, cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving demands of the financial industry.