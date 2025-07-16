Exclusive Access To Morgan Stanley’s Award-Winning Aftermarket Research Through LSEG Workspace

LSEG Data & Analytics has signed an agreement with Morgan Stanley for continued exclusive global distribution of the firm’s top-ranked Aftermarket Research via LSEG Workspace. The partnership ensures continued access to premium insights for professionals across investment banking, private equity, legal, and advisory sectors alongside our advanced analytics and workflow tools.

Jenn Giacobbe, Global Head of Investment Banking & Sell Side Research, LSEG, said: “This strengthens our ability to deliver exclusive, high-impact content that empowers professionals across capital markets. By integrating industry-leading research with advanced analytics and workflow tools, we’re enabling clients to generate ideas, evaluate opportunities, and make informed decisions with greater speed and confidence.”

The agreement reinforces LSEG’s position as the leading provider of aftermarket research and workflow solutions, delivering Morgan Stanley’s content alongside 30 million reports from over 1,900 global contributors.

