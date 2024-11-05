Exchanges Ring The Bell In Support Of Climate Initiatives And Sustainability

The World Federation of Exchanges (The WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is mobilising the exchange industry for its annual Ring the Bell for Climate initiative. In the run up to COP29, exchanges will come together to highlight the importance of sustainability issues in the finance industry and demonstrate the role they are playing to address them.



During the campaign a global network of exchanges will show their support for this cause by ringing the bell for climate. Some exchanges are also holding workshops, seminars and events this month to highlight their offerings to customers as well as their internal initiatives that advance sustainability efforts.



Our members play a vital role in ensuring the necessary financing is available for the transition. This year we have seen the launch of the further Green Equity products that adhere to the WFE Green Equity Principles, a global framework that individual exchanges can use to establish a ‘green’ offering for listed equities. We have also furthered our work on nature reporting, looking at how exchanges can encourage issuers to include nature in their reporting; and transition planning, looking at exchanges’ own transition plans and how they can support issuers with theirs.



This year we also convened the industry for our first Sustainability event to discuss some of the key workstreams we are focused on, and to continue to promote the enhanced availability of investor-relevant, decision-useful ESG information.



The materials shared during the Ring the Bell for Climate campaign provide an insight on how our members are establishing markets and products that support the scaling-up of sustainable finance and reorientation of financial flows. The WFE’s monthly Focus magazine for November is a Special Edition which shines a light on the exchange industry’s work in this area.



Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE, said, “Exchanges sit at the heart of the financial market, and are crucial in driving and directing capital towards environmental initiatives. The wide array of new products, internal initiatives, and cross-border partnerships introduced by our members this year underscores how exchanges are leading the finance industry in tackling the climate crisis and fostering collaboration to address the particular needs of investors, businesses and governments. Over the next few weeks bells will ring all over the world as exchanges reaffirm their commitment to this issue as they contribute to a more sustainable world.”



You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from WFE members ringing the bell here.



