BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad ETFGI_468x60 apac.png

Exchanges Ring The Bell All Week For Financial Literacy

Date 14/10/2022

Exchanges around the world have united to promote financial literacy, investor protection and financial inclusion, ringing the bell in multiple countries on multiple days all week during World Investor Week (“WIW”) 2022.

 

WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and promote financial literacy. 

In 2022, a record 83 exchanges held bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events to drive awareness of the important and necessity of financial literacy.

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”) Ring the Bell campaign is in support of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) World Investor Week,  which ran from 3 October to 9 October 2022. 

In addition, WFE’s monthly Focus magazine for October is a Special Edition which shines a light on Financial Literacy initiatiaves around the world. 

You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from WFE members ringing the bell here.

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, the WFE said: “Financial literacy is integral to the mandate that we have as an industry. Exchanges and CCPs place investor protection at the core of the regulated public market model. We strive to foster trust in markets even as we grow these markets. It’s more important than ever as retail investor participation grows. All market infrastructures, whether large or small, whether in a developed market or a frontier market, prioritise investor education at the heart of their business and as a foundation of market integrity.”

The exchanges participating in the Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022 initiative were:

Name of Exchange or CCP

Opening or Closing Bell

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Opening Bell

Amman Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Astana International Exchange

Opening Bell

Athens Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Australian Securities Exchange

Opening Bell

B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão

Opening Bell

Bahrain Bourse

Opening Bell

Baku Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Banja Luka Stock Exchange

Other

Bermuda Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

BME

Opening Bell

Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago

Opening Bell

Bolsa de Valores de Quito S.A.

Opening Bell

Bolsa Institucional de Valores, Mexico

Closing Bell

Bolsa Mexicana de Valores

Closing Bell

Borsa Italiana

Opening Bell

Botswana Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Boursa Kuwait

Closing Bell

Bursa Malaysia Bhd

Opening Bell

Cboe Australia Pty Ltd

TBD

Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Opening Bell

Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC

Opening Bell

Colombo Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited

TBD

Dubai Financial Market

Opening Bell

Euronext Amsterdam

Opening Bell

Euronext Brussels

Opening Bell

Euronext Dublin

Opening Bell

Euronext Lisbon

Opening Bell

Euronext Paris

Opening Bell

FMDQ Group

Other

Ghana Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Opening Bell

Indonesia Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

KDPW CCP

Opening Bell

Latin American Stock Exchange/ Latinex

Opening Bell

Ljubljana Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

London Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Lusaka Securities Exchange

Other

Luxembourg Stock Exchange

Other

Macedonian Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Malta Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

MIAX Exchange Group

Opening Bell

Muscat Stock Exchange

Other

Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC

Opening Bell

NASD PLC

Other

Nasdaq

Both Opening and Closing Bells

Nasdaq Copenhagen

Closing Bell

Nasdaq Helsinki

Opening Bell

Nasdaq Iceland

Other

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Closing Bell

NEO Exchange

Opening Bell

Nigerian Exchange Limited

Closing Bell

NZX Limited

Opening Bell

Oslo Børs

Opening Bell

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Palestine Exchange

Opening Bell

Qatar Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Securities Clearing Center Company “Muqassa”

Opening Bell

Shanghai Futures Exchange

TBD

Shanghai Stock Exchange

Other

Shenzhen Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Singapore Exchange Limited

Opening Bell

Taipei Exchange

Opening Bell

Taiwan Futures Exchange

Other

Taiwan Stock Exchange

Other

Tehran Stock Exchange

Other

The Egyptian Exchange (EGX)

Opening Bell

The GPW Foundation (connected with WSE in Poland)

Opening Bell

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

Opening Bell

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Other

TMX Group

Closing Bell

Toronto Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

TSX Venture Exchange

Closing Bell

Tunis Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Uganda Securities Exchange

Opening Bell

Ulaanbaatar securities exchange JSC

Opening Bell

Warsaw Stock Exchange

Opening Bell

Wiener Boerse AG

Opening Bell

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from our members ringing the bell here.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif