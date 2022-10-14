Exchanges Ring The Bell All Week For Financial Literacy

Exchanges around the world have united to promote financial literacy, investor protection and financial inclusion, ringing the bell in multiple countries on multiple days all week during World Investor Week (“WIW”) 2022.

WIW is a week-long, global campaign to raise awareness about the importance of investor education and protection and promote financial literacy.

In 2022, a record 83 exchanges held bell ringing ceremonies, workshops and events to drive awareness of the important and necessity of financial literacy.

The World Federation of Exchanges (“WFE”) Ring the Bell campaign is in support of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (“IOSCO”) World Investor Week, which ran from 3 October to 9 October 2022.

In addition, WFE’s monthly Focus magazine for October is a Special Edition which shines a light on Financial Literacy initiatiaves around the world.

You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from WFE members ringing the bell here.

Nandini Sukumar, Chief Executive Officer, the WFE said: “Financial literacy is integral to the mandate that we have as an industry. Exchanges and CCPs place investor protection at the core of the regulated public market model. We strive to foster trust in markets even as we grow these markets. It’s more important than ever as retail investor participation grows. All market infrastructures, whether large or small, whether in a developed market or a frontier market, prioritise investor education at the heart of their business and as a foundation of market integrity.”

The exchanges participating in the Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy 2022 initiative were:

Name of Exchange or CCP Opening or Closing Bell Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Opening Bell Amman Stock Exchange Opening Bell Astana International Exchange Opening Bell Athens Stock Exchange Opening Bell Australian Securities Exchange Opening Bell B3 - Brasil Bolsa Balcão Opening Bell Bahrain Bourse Opening Bell Baku Stock Exchange Opening Bell Banja Luka Stock Exchange Other Bermuda Stock Exchange Opening Bell BME Opening Bell Bolsa de Comercio de Santiago Opening Bell Bolsa de Valores de Quito S.A. Opening Bell Bolsa Institucional de Valores, Mexico Closing Bell Bolsa Mexicana de Valores Closing Bell Borsa Italiana Opening Bell Botswana Stock Exchange Opening Bell Boursa Kuwait Closing Bell Bursa Malaysia Bhd Opening Bell Cboe Australia Pty Ltd TBD Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Opening Bell Chittagong Stock Exchange PLC Opening Bell Colombo Stock Exchange Opening Bell Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange Closing Bell Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited TBD Dubai Financial Market Opening Bell Euronext Amsterdam Opening Bell Euronext Brussels Opening Bell Euronext Dublin Opening Bell Euronext Lisbon Opening Bell Euronext Paris Opening Bell FMDQ Group Other Ghana Stock Exchange Opening Bell Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Opening Bell Indonesia Stock Exchange Opening Bell Johannesburg Stock Exchange Opening Bell Kazakhstan Stock Exchange Opening Bell KDPW CCP Opening Bell Latin American Stock Exchange/ Latinex Opening Bell Ljubljana Stock Exchange Opening Bell London Stock Exchange Opening Bell Lusaka Securities Exchange Other Luxembourg Stock Exchange Other Macedonian Stock Exchange Opening Bell Malta Stock Exchange Opening Bell MIAX Exchange Group Opening Bell Muscat Stock Exchange Other Nairobi Securities Exchange PLC Opening Bell NASD PLC Other Nasdaq Both Opening and Closing Bells Nasdaq Copenhagen Closing Bell Nasdaq Helsinki Opening Bell Nasdaq Iceland Other National Stock Exchange of India Limited Closing Bell NEO Exchange Opening Bell Nigerian Exchange Limited Closing Bell NZX Limited Opening Bell Oslo Børs Opening Bell Pakistan Stock Exchange Opening Bell Palestine Exchange Opening Bell Qatar Stock Exchange Opening Bell Securities Clearing Center Company “Muqassa” Opening Bell Shanghai Futures Exchange TBD Shanghai Stock Exchange Other Shenzhen Stock Exchange Closing Bell Singapore Exchange Limited Opening Bell Taipei Exchange Opening Bell Taiwan Futures Exchange Other Taiwan Stock Exchange Other Tehran Stock Exchange Other The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) Opening Bell The GPW Foundation (connected with WSE in Poland) Opening Bell The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. Opening Bell The Stock Exchange of Thailand Other TMX Group Closing Bell Toronto Stock Exchange Closing Bell TSX Venture Exchange Closing Bell Tunis Stock Exchange Opening Bell Uganda Securities Exchange Opening Bell Ulaanbaatar securities exchange JSC Opening Bell Warsaw Stock Exchange Opening Bell Wiener Boerse AG Opening Bell Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Other

