Exchanges Across The Globe Ring The Bell For Climate

Date 10/12/2025

The World Federation of Exchanges (The WFE), the global industry group for exchanges and CCPs, is mobilising the exchange industry for its annual Ring the Bell for Climate initiative to spotlight the significance of sustainability and the essential role that financial markets play in tackling environmental challenges. 

As part of the campaign exchanges are demonstrating their commitment to this cause by ringing the bell for climate. Some exchanges are also holding workshops, seminars and events this month to highlight their offerings to customers as well as their internal initiatives that advance sustainability efforts. 

Exchanges are taking pivotal steps to support the channelling of investments and financing into green initiatives. For example, exchanges are increasingly creating new products and pursuing initiatives such as introducing Green Equity segments aligned align with the WFE Green Equity Principles, a global framework that individual exchanges can use to establish a ‘green’ offering for listed equities. 

The WFE’s monthly Focus magazine for December highlights climate initiatives from a number of organisations in the exchange and clearing industry. 

Nandini Sukumar, CEO of the WFE, said, “Climate change remains one of the world’s most urgent challenges. The engagement of financial markets, and the exchanges at their core, is essential to driving the shift towards a more sustainable global economy. Exchanges globally are ringing their bells to inspire further action.” 

You can follow up on the latest articles, photos and videos from WFE members ringing the bell here

The exchanges participating in the Ring the Bell for Climate 2025 initiative are: 
Amman Stock Exchange 
BEE4 
Bermuda Stock Exchange 
BIVA-Bolsa Institucional de Valores 
Bolsa Latinoamericana de Valores 
Bolsa Mexicana de Valores 
Borsa Istanbul 
Botswana Stock Exchange 
Bursa Malaysia 
Cboe Global Markets 
FMDQ Group PLC 
Indonesia Stock Exchange 
Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) 
MIAX 
Mongolian Stock Exchange 
Muscat Stock Exchange 
nuam exchange 
NZX Limited 
Saudi Tadawul Group 
Singapore Exchange 
SIX Group 
Taipei Exchange 
Taiwan Stock Exchange 
The Egyptian Exchange 
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. 
The Stock Exchange of Thailand 
TMX Group Limited 

