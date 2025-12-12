Exchange Data International Wins Best Corporate Actions Data Provider At The Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2025

Exchange Data International (EDI) is proud to announce that it has been awarded Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2025, recognizing the company’s excellence and continued innovation in global corporate actions data solutions.

The Data Management Insight Awards celebrate leading providers of data management solutions, services, and consultancy to Europe’s capital markets. Winners are determined by industry votes and independent assessment from A-Team Group.





Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, and host of the 4th annual Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2025, commented:

“We extend our sincere congratulations to Exchange Data International on securing the Best Corporate Actions Data Provider award at the A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2025. The data management landscape continues to evolve at pace, and these awards are a crucial recognition of the firms who are delivering truly impactful solutions, services, and consultancy to Europe’s capital markets.”

This recognition underscores EDI’s commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and comprehensive corporate actions data to financial institutions, wealth managers, fintechs, and capital markets participants worldwide. Over the past year, the company has introduced new enhancements across its corporate actions offering, ensuring clients receive accurate, timely, and comprehensive data to support critical operational and regulatory needs.





Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International, commented:

“EDI has a strong focus on corporate actions. We have been extending the range of instruments for which we cover corporate actions to now include open ended funds as well as equity derivatives. In addition, we have added four feeds a day, up from three making a total of seven feeds a day. This means that our clients receive timely announcements of corporate actions from around the world. EDI remains the only niche provider of corporate actions. We are pleased that the industry has recognised our achievements.”



To learn more about EDI’s award-winning corporate actions offering and how it can support your business, please visit the Worldwide Equity Corporate Actions product page.