Exchange Data International Uploads Core Data Products To Kamba Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading financial and economic data provider, today announces its collaboration with Kamba Group LLC (Kamba), a firm that accelerates access to data.

In this partnership, EDI has uploaded its core data products onto Kamba’s Data Exchange, providing Kamba’s clients with access to essential financial information.

Alternative data is now a crucial asset for investment management operations, witnessing exponential growth in a market fueled by the quest for alpha hidden within the data sources. Despite this surge, the conventional manual process for discovering and acquiring data remains unchanged, proving to be laborious, slow, and costly for firms striving to generate returns quickly enough to remain competitive.

Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are very pleased to work with Kamba Data. We want to build up our hedge fund clientele, we see Kamba data as a route to this market and we look forward to working with them.”

Enter Kamba’s Exchange for Data—a groundbreaking straight-through processing (STP) digital platform. This innovative platform, in its public Data Exchange and White-lable versions, revolutionised the data acquisition process, streamlining the discovery, analysis, validation, acquisition, licensing, delivery and compliant management of data. It enables firms to swiftly unlock billions from concealed investment opportunities, providing a dynamic solution to the challenges posed by the current manual processes.