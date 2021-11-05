Exchange Data International To Facilitate Foreign Marginable Securities

Exchange Data International (EDI) will provide market participants with Foreign Marginable Securities (FMS) data that determines portfolio margin eligibility for non-US securities.
Earlier this year the OCC decided to discontinue their Foreign Marginable Securities daily feed. This program will now terminate as of November 12, 2021. The purpose of the feed was to list securities trading on non-US markets that have a “ready market” position.
EDI has been offering a feed that is similar to OCC’s to a select group of clients since 2016. This feed is now available to all market participants via EDI.
Jonathan Bloch, CEO at EDI, comments: “Since 2016, EDI has provided the Foreign Marginable Securities feed utilized by brokers in the USA, the FMS feed was in addition to the program that OCC supported. An announcement was made in early 2021 that OCC will discontinue the FMS content. We are happy to step into the breach and fill this gap.”
EDI’s FMS feed is available via SFTP and built under Rule 15c3-1 covering all securities in countries eligible for the FTSE World Index which satisfy the requirements of Rule 15c3-1 namely those stocks with a market capitalization of $500 million and a volume of 100,000.
Click here to view the SEC letter setting out these conditions.