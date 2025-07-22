Exchange Data International Releases Mid-Year 2025 IPO Market Report Highlighting Resurgence In Global Listings

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global securities data, is pleased to announce the publication of its 2025 Mid-Year Initial Public Offering (IPO) Market Report. This in-depth report delivers comprehensive insights into global IPO activity, spotlighting notable listings, sector trends, and regional market summaries across the United States, India, China and Europe.

EDI’s IPO Service monitors IPO activity across more than 150 stock exchanges worldwide. Collecting data from primary exchange data feeds, international news agencies, and local media.

Jonathan Bloch CEO of Exchange Data International said, “The figures below show a healthy return to vibrant IPO markets in several jurisdictions. IPOs continue amidst tensions, volatility and uncertainty. While the number of publicly listed companies has in certain countries declined the forecast demise of stock exchanges and publicly listed companies are greatly exaggerated. These problems are more associated with declining economies such as the United Kingdom and should not be extrapolated more widely.”

Each prospective IPO is classified into one of six stages: Rumour, Pending, New, Historical, Postponed, or Withdrawn. This structured classification enables clients to track IPOs from early speculation through to listing or cancellation.

EDI also provides North American Exchange Initial Public Offerings Service in partnership with Financial Information Incorporated (FII). This offering includes comprehensive data on lock-up expirations, full IPO lifecycle tracking, and detailed monitoring of Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) activity, especially during crucial dissolution phases. This service equips users to confidently identify opportunities, manage risks, and maintain a competitive edge in North America’s dynamic capital markets.

The report highlights high-profile IPOs such as Venture Global, Reliance Jio, and Shein Group. It also offers insight into market sentiment, regional listing activity and sector-specific performance.

EDI remains committed to providing accurate, forward-looking data. The company continues to enhance its IPO services and expand analytical coverage.

Download the full 2025 IPO Mid-Year Market Report to explore the latest IPO insights.