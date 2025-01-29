Exchange Data International Launches Comprehensive Data Suite On Snowflake Marketplace

Exchange Data International (EDI) today announced the launch of its comprehensive data suite on Snowflake Marketplace, providing joint customers with easy access to EDI’s high-quality, customizable financial data. To enhance EDI’s user experience, 21 additional products have been added to the Snowflake Marketplace to optimize data management costs, enhance operational efficiency and enable near real-time insights, further streamlining data-driven decision-making for organisations.

EDI and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, are working together to help joint customers make informed decisions and drive innovation by integrating EDI’s financial data with Snowflake’s scalable platform. Financial firms, for example, can leverage EDI’s data on Snowflake Marketplace to enhance risk management, improve compliance tracking, and streamline end-of-day pricing analysis.

“Our collaboration with Snowflake enables Exchange Data International to deliver accessible, high-quality financial data to an even broader audience,” said Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO. “Through Snowflake’s platform, our clients benefit from seamless integration, secure access, and near real-time data to support critical decision-making and drive business innovation.”







“By partnering with Exchange Data International on Snowflake Marketplace, we’re providing joint customers streamlined access to critical financial data that supports faster, data-driven decision-making,” said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Data Cloud Products at Snowflake. “With EDI’s data on our platform, organisations can drive operational efficiency and unlock new insights across the AI Data Cloud.”

Joerg Guenther, President and CTO of Exafluence, stated: “We are pleased to support Exchange Data International in leveraging the Snowflake Marketplace and AI Data Cloud. With our expertise in IoT, Big Data, Machine Learning, and AI, Exafluence helps EDI enhance its data strategies and optimize the end-user cloud experience.”