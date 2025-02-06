Exchange Data International Expands Investment Fund Coverage And Enhances North American Mutual Fund Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global securities data, has expanded its investment fund reference data to 22 countries, with six more in development. This enhancement strengthens EDI’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, high-quality market data to financial institutions worldwide.

The dataset covers key financial centres, including the United States, United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and Ireland, as well as emerging markets such as South Africa, India, and Singapore. In addition to core fund reference data, EDI provides dividend and corporate action information, offering clients a complete and actionable dataset.

EDI’s investment fund data spans 41 critical fields, including security identifiers (such as Bloomberg identifiers and, for licensed clients, SEDOL), country of registration, and currency. Available via direct feeds, APIs, web access, and Snowflake, the data integrates seamlessly into client workflows.

Enhanced North American Mutual Fund Data



EDI has also expanded its North American Mutual Fund NAVs, dividends, and corporate actions coverage. Additionally, it now supplies dividend reclassification data to two major US financial institutions.

Unmatched Data Integrity Through Direct Sourcing



EDI sources all data directly from fund management companies and administrators, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and compliance with industry standards. This direct sourcing model minimises discrepancies, outdated records, and data gaps, delivering:

Reliable, first-hand data for informed decision-making.

Timely updates from primary sources.

Regulatory compliance with full transparency.

Granular, detailed insights into fund structures and distributions.

“As financial markets evolve, the demand for high-quality investment fund data continues to grow,” said Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International. “This expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to providing financial institutions with the trusted data they need to optimise operations, enhance compliance and make informed investment decisions.”

EDI remains committed to continuously enhancing its data solutions to meet the evolving needs of financial firms.