Exchange Data International (EDI) Expands Data Offerings To Athena, Part Of United Fintech

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global securities data, has announced the integration of its extensive data offerings with Athena’s cloud-native, multi-asset OMS/PMS/Accounting platform. This collaboration will enable hedge funds, asset managers, and RIA’s to seamlessly access EDI’s high-quality securities data through Athena’s premier infrastructure.

Recognized as the most cybersecure Investment Management System since 2021, Athena, part of United Fintech, delivers best-in-class security while offering real-time Order, Portfolio, Risk, Compliance, and Fund & Investor Accounting solutions tailored to the requirements of buy-side firms. By integrating EDI’s extensive datasets, spanning global equities, fixed income, derivatives, corporate actions, and reference data, Athena further strengthens its position as a secure, efficient, reliable OMS/PMS/Accounting platform for hedge funds, asset managers and RIA’s.

“We are delighted to partner with Athena, part of United Fintech and integrate our securities data within the United Fintech Group,” said Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and reliable data to financial professionals, enabling them to make informed decisions in an increasingly complex market environment.”

United Fintech, which accelerates the digital transformation of financial institutions, has positioned Athena as a preferred destination for hedge funds, asset managers and RIA’s. With the addition of EDI’s data, Athena users will gain access to a broader range of securities data, improving their ability to manage operations and optimize trading strategies, while reducing the total cost of ownership

“Partnering with leading data providers like EDI strengthens our commitment to equipping our clients with critical data coverage and technology needed to navigate today’s markets and manage their investment operations with confidence. By seamlessly integrating our rapidly growing OMS/PMS/Accounting solution with additional, essential financial data sources, we provide greater optionality for clients and eliminate the inefficiencies of multiple providers by delivering a fully integrated, cost-effective solution that reduces total cost of ownership of technology and data.” said Marc Levin, CEO of Athena and Partner of United Fintech.

With EDI’s data now available on Athena, financial institutions will have a more powerful cost-effective data source to drive efficiency, accuracy, and performance in their investment and trading operations.