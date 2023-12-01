Exchange Data International Clinches Best Corporate Actions Provider Of The Year Award For The Third Consecutive Year

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading global provider of financial data, is thrilled to announce its triumphant win as the Best Corporate Actions Provider of the Year for the third consecutive year at the 2nd Annual Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023.

The prestigious award ceremony, hosted by Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group, recognized EDI’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch data management solutions, services, and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe.

“We are honoured to receive the Best Corporate Actions Provider of the Year award for the third consecutive year. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”, said Jonathan Bloch, EDI CEO.

EDI’s success is underscored by its continuous efforts to enhance its offerings and provide timely and affordable data to its clients. The company is proud to introduce several key product updates that have contributed to its Best Corporate Actions Provider of the Year accolade:

Readable Corporate Action Notices (RCAN):

EDI’s RCAN feature revolutionizes the way corporate action notices are consumed. Designed to enable staff to read corporate action notices like news articles, RCAN empowers front- and middle-office staff to engage with corporate actions data and effectively communicate insights to their teams.

US Style Feed:

In response to the unique needs of the United States financial sector, EDI has introduced the US Style Feed. This feature incorporates the exact naming conversion used by the US exchanges, simplifying the Worldwide Corporate Actions service for US-based clients.

Corporate Actions Alert Files:

EDI’s Worldwide Corporate Actions Alert File is a powerful tool that notifies clients of upcoming effective and ex-dates on various event types, including dividends, takeovers, and stock splits. This feature ensures that clients stay ahead of critical corporate actions events.

API Integration:

EDI’s Corporate Action Service is now seamlessly integrated into the EDI API developer platform. With HTTPS and a RESTful endpoint structure, the API makes it easy for clients to request data from EDI, enhancing accessibility and flexibility.

Additionally, EDI is proud to hold the ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications in quality and security, further exemplifying the company’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards in data management.