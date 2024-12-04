Exchange Data International Celebrates Double Recognition As Best Corporate Actions Data Provider In 2024

Exchange Data International (EDI), a global leader in financial market data products, is proud to announce its exceptional achievement of being named Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the A-Team Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2024.

2024 marks a special milestone for EDI, as the company celebrates its 30th year of providing equity corporate actions. Over the past three decades, EDI has established itself as a trusted partner to financial institutions worldwide, continually evolving its offerings to meet the changing demands of the industry. These awards serve as a testament to EDI’s enduring legacy of innovation, quality, and commitment to excellence.

Angela Wilbraham, CEO at A-Team Group and host of the 3rd annual Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2024, commented: “Congratulations to Exchange Data International for winning the Best Corporate Actions Data Provider award in this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2024. These awards recognise both established solution vendors and innovative newcomers providing leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across Europe. Our congratulations for their achievement in winning this award in a highly competitive contest.”

In addition to this latest accolade, EDI was also recognized as Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the A-Team Data Management USA 2024 Awards in September. This dual recognition underscores the company’s global impact and its ability to deliver corporate actions data across regions.

Jonathan Bloch, Founder and CEO at EDI, stated: “These prestigious awards from the A-Team Group reaffirm our commitment to excellence in the field of corporate actions data. Being recognized in both Europe and the USA is a testament to the hard work of our team and our constant drive to provide top-tier data products that empower our clients globally. We are honored to receive these accolades and thank our clients and partners for their continued trust and support.”

With a strong focus on quality, flexible licensing rights, and customizable products, EDI continues to set industry standards in corporate actions data. As the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, EDI remains committed to providing clients with the data they need to make informed decisions and achieve success.