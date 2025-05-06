Exchange Data International And Symbol Master Inc Announce The Launch Of Worldwide Greeks

Exchange Data International (EDI), in collaboration with Symbol Master Inc (SMI), announces the launch of Worldwide Greeks, a new data product providing Greeks and Implied Volatility analytics for equity and equity index options.

Worldwide Greeks is built on Symbol Master Inc’s proprietary code and unified file-based methodology. The product calculates Greeks using implied volatility metrics without applying adjustments to enforce a smooth or arbitrage-free volatility surface. Each option strike is evaluated independently based solely on observed market data. This approach avoids macro-theoretical assumptions and represents a clear, unaltered view of market conditions.

“We are pleased to bring Worldwide Greeks to market as part of our expanding portfolio of derivatives data products,” said Jonathan Bloch, Chief Executive Officer of Exchange Data International. . “This collaboration with Symbol Master Inc strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality, transparent data to institutional clients operating in complex global markets.”

“Worldwide Greeks represents the culmination of years of focused development around volatility and options analytics,” said George Tull, CEO of Symbol Master Inc. “Our goal was to strip away assumption-based modeling and provide data that reflects market reality as it is. We believe transparency, especially in areas where data cannot be calculated, is not a shortcoming but an essential feature of trustworthy analytics.”

The product includes detailed programmatic oversight. When values cannot be generated due to violations of mathematical or rational market principles, a “Reason” column provides a clear explanation. These messages allow users to understand data boundaries while maintaining confidence in the reliability of the output.

Rashid Ahmed, Head of Technology, Derivatives & API Solutions, Exchange Data International, added: “Worldwide Greeks is meticulously designed to deliver precise and actionable insights. By clearly identifying pricing inefficiencies and liquidity dynamics across both developed and emerging markets, it empowers users to make informed decisions with complete transparency in every calculated and underlying data point.”

The initial coverage includes 21 countries including the US equity and equity index options. Global coverage includes the G7, and Emerging Markets with active equity and equity index options activity. Further market expansion can be reviewed upon request.