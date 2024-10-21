Exchange Data International And SmartSettle AI Partner To Launch AI-Powered Settlement Exception Management Solution With Integrated Reference Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global securities reference data, and SmartSettle AI, an innovative AI-driven settlement exception management platform, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to offer a revolutionary solution that combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence with high-quality reference data to streamline settlement exception management for financial institutions worldwide.

This partnership brings together EDI’s extensive data expertise and SmartSettle AI’s advanced AI technology, resulting in a powerful tool for middle- and back-office operations. The AI Settlement Exception Management solution aims to enhance operational efficiency, reduce manual intervention, and lower costs by automating the identification, categorization, and resolution of settlement exceptions. Recently named Best Corporate Actions Data Provider at the 2024 A-Team Data Management Insights USA awards, EDI’s recognition further underscores the reliability and accuracy of the reference data integrated into the solution, ensuring financial institutions can manage exceptions swiftly and with confidence.

The joint solution will help institutions streamline settlement processes, minimizing settlement failures and improving compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. With its ability to quickly pinpoint and resolve discrepancies, SmartSettle AI offers unparalleled insights and actionable reporting, driving middle-office transformation.

The new solution will be available to clients immediately, with demo sessions and detailed information provided upon request. Financial institutions looking to optimize their settlement workflows and reduce the costs associated with exception handling are encouraged to explore this innovative new offering.