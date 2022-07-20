Exchange Data International And Finalto Partner To Face The Demand In Multi-Asset Trading

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of global security corporate actions, pricing, and reference data services, and Finalto have teamed up to allow EDI’s clients to better access Finalto’s innovative multi-asset trading service.

Finalto has a large client base encompassing a wide variety of market participants, actively trading across multiple financial Instruments, allowing it to provide a unique insight into multi-asset trading behaviour and market activity via its extensive data sets. The unique execution data derived from Finalto’s trading clients can be consumed by all types of financial institutions for internal market intelligence and backtesting of execution strategies etc. Finalto put their clients first with a fair and responsible approach whilst ensuring they operate with the highest degree of integrity regulated in various jurisdictions.

Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International, said: “We are pleased to partner with Finalto. As markets become more volatile, we have seen an increased demand from traders and others for more detailed information on foreign exchange and precious and base metals data. Our clients will benefit from Finalto’s expertise and unique data offering.”

With over five years of historical real-time data, the service enables businesses to conduct quantitative model backtesting, price engine verification, trade surveillance, technical analysis charting, internal transaction cost analysis and educational usage.

David Hastings, Head of Market Data Sales and Distribution, said: “Finalto’s anonymised client execution has a history spanning five years and is ideally positioned for back-test execution models. This data is complemented by our market price data, both data sets are extremely useful for EDI’s extensive client base that is looking for market intelligence.”