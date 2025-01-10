Exchange Data International And Dewey Data Partner To Empower Academic Institutions With High-Quality Data

Exchange Data International (EDI), a leading provider of financial and economic data, is excited to announce its new partnership with Dewey Data, a platform for researchers to get access to premium datasets across a variety of business, economic, and social science topics. This collaboration aims to provide universities with exceptional access to high-quality financial data, enhancing the research and educational capabilities of students, faculty, and academic researchers.

Through this partnership, EDI’s extensive range of data services—including Equity Corporate Actions Data, Foreign Exchange (FX) rates, and End of Day pricing data—will be made available on Dewey’s platform. This integration is set to enhance academic research by supplying reliable, accurate, and customizable data that can be easily incorporated into academic research.



“Partnering with Dewey Data allows us to extend our reach and offer academic institutions critical data that will enrich their research capabilities. We are proud to contribute to advancing financial education and research,” said Jonathan Bloch, CEO of Exchange Data International.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time, as universities worldwide seek robust data solutions to elevate the quality and depth of their research programs. The Dewey platform enables academics to download data in their preferred formats with straightforward licensing terms. Through this collaboration, EDI’s data will become more easily accessible and help address research gaps.

Exchange Data International offers invaluable insights into the global finance community that can greatly enrich the work of business schools and economic researchers. The longevity and reliability of EDI’s data make it an excellent fit for academic research. We are thrilled to include EDI in the Dewey Data subscription,” said Evan Barry, CEO of Dewey Data.

By offering its comprehensive data through Dewey Data, EDI ensures that academic institutions have access to reliable datasets that foster research and educational growth. This partnership marks an important step in providing institutions with the data they need to support deep analytical research, enhance educational outcomes, and facilitate more informed decision-making in the academic sphere.

To learn more about this service, please visit this page to learn moreor get in touch with our team via edi@deweydata.io