Ex-ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet Joins MNI

MNI Market News (“MNI”) is delighted to announce that Peter Praet, Executive Board member and Chief Economist of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019, is joining the MNI Connect Advisory Board from January 1.
He joins to help develop the MNI Connect global events programme, where financial market participants are brought together with policymakers and opinion formers from central banks and elsewhere to engage in the critical macroeconomic policy debates of our times. [Click here for more information on MNI Connect and other market-leading MNI services]
Peter was at the heart of ECB policymaking under the stewardship of Mario Draghi during the very challenging years that followed the 2008 financial and economic crisis when the central bank launched QE, moved interest rates into negative territory and made the pledge to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the single currency bloc.
He ran the ECB’s DG-Economics and DG-Monetary Policy where, as chief economist, he prepared recommendations to the Governing Council on monetary policy decisions. Prior to his move to the Eurotower in Frankfurt, Peter was Executive Director at the National Bank of Belgium from 2000 to 2011, where he was responsible for international cooperation, financial stability and oversight of financial infrastructures and payments systems.
After taking his doctorate in economics at the Free University of Brussels in 1980, Peter became a professor at his alma mater before moving into the financial markets as Chief Economist of Generale de Banque and Fortis Bank from 1988 to 1999, after which he spent a year as Chef de Cabinet of the finance minister of Belgium. Among his international positions have been a stint as an economist at the IMF and serving on the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, also at the European Banking Authority and at the Bank for International Settlements.
Peter joins a number of distinguished former central bank and other policymakers who sit on the MNI Connect Advisory Board – see membership list below.
“To have such a prestigious central banker as Peter join our Connect events team at MNI is truly exciting, as we continue our mission of providing the most insightful coverage possible of policy making, not just in the Eurozone, but across global markets,” said Terry Alexander, CEO of MNI.
Kevin Woodfield, Global Head of Policy / Connect at MNI, added: “In Peter, we have on board at MNI one of the most prominent central bankers of the past decade. Working with a policymaker who was right at the forefront of tackling the last crisis will be invaluable as we evolve our MNI Connect events programme through the current crisis and beyond.”
Members of the MNI Connect Advisory Board:
- George Buckley, Chief UK & Euro Area Economist, Nomura International & Chair of the Society of Professional Economists
- David Dredge, Chief Executive Officer / Chief Investment Officer, Convex Strategies Group Pte Ltd.
- Sir John Gieve, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of England & Permanent Secretary at the UK Home Office
- Brian Martin, Global Economic Research, ANZ Banking Group
- Kiyohiko G. Nishimura, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan
- Dennis Lockhart, former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta
- Sir Ivan Rogers, former UK Permanent Representative to the European Union & Prime Minister’s Advisor for Europe & Global Issues
- Jan Smets, former Governor of the National Bank of Belgium & Governing Council member, European Central Bank
- William White, former Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada & Economic Advisor; Head of the Monetary and Economic Department, Bank of International Settlements; Chairman of the Economic & Development Review Committee, OECD
- Kevin Woodfield, Global Head of MNI Connect & Advisory Board Chair