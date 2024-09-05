Evolve ETFs Launches Evolve Canadian Utilities Enhanced Yield Index Fund Tracking Solactive Canada Utility Index

Solactive is pleased to announce the extension of its collaboration with Evolve ETFs with the launch of the Solactive Canada Utility Index. This index provides targeted exposure to essential industry sectors that form the backbone of Canada’s economy, including utilities, pipelines, and telecommunications. These sectors are known for their low volatility and ability to generate consistent income, even in turbulent market environments, and are positioned to benefit from potential long-term trends.

The Solactive Canada Utility Index, consists of the largest Canadian companies in the extended utility sector and ensures diversified exposure across the portfolio by equally weighting each component. The index first selects the top four companies by free float market capitalization from each of the three key categories: utilities, pipelines, and telecommunications. Subsequently, the ten remaining companies with the highest free-float market capitalization across all sectors are selected. This fully rule-based index is rebalanced quarterly to maintain an optimal mix of established market leaders and evolving players within the Canadian broader utility landscape.

The ETF listed on 4th September on the Toronto Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol “UTES”.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, comments: “We are excited to partner with Evolve ETFs on this launch. The Solactive Canada Utility Index captures the performance of the stable yet dynamic utilities sector in Canada. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative index solutions that meet the evolving needs of investors.”

“With over $7 billion in assets, we are excited to announce another addition to our growing lineup of covered call funds,” says Raj Lala, President and CEO at Evolve ETFs. “Utilities are a staple in Canadian portfolios, offering stable dividends, low volatility, and long-term growth potential. In today’s market environment, characterized by economic uncertainty, market volatility, and declining interest rates, we believe utilities can be a valuable addition to client portfolios. UTES will employ our actively managed covered call strategy and modest 25% leverage to provide investors with enhanced, tax-efficient income.”