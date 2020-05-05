Evidology Systems Shortlisted In ‘Best Fintech Company’ And ‘Best In RegTech’ By Markets Choice Awards

Evidology Systems, provider of QED, the principles-based regulations compliance platform compatible with MS Office 365, is announcing today its shortlisting in two categories, ‘Best FinTech Company’ and ‘Best in RegTech’, in this year’s Markets Choice Awards. This is the 3rd award to shortlist Evidology in 2020.
Rupert Brown, CTO of Evidology, said: “We are very pleased to be shortlisted in two different categories for such a prestigious award, especially as both categories epitomise what Evidology Systems stands for. This also highlights our continuous innovation in the industry.” He continued: “As with most walks of life and work, regulation is particularly challenging at this time, which is why we are coming up with solutions for ‘globally distributed compliance’ and a much more straightforward and robust approach to meeting regulatory requirements.”
QED is the regulatory platform aimed at principles-based regulations, standards and policies, such as GDPR, PSD2, FRTB, SMCR and others. Using a concept based on ancient Greek philosophy, argumentation, which is the process of defining a claim, supporting it with a chain of arguments and providing an evidence platform to back it up, QED provides clients with a remote, consistently-structured approach to proving compliance.
Markets Choice Awards is presented by Markets Media, the institutional investing and trading publication, and Traders Magazine, the leading magazine for the buy- and sell-sides of the institutional trading community. The awards have 15 categories, all aimed at celebrating excellence within the financial markets, and are now in their 8th consecutive year.
In the past month Evidology Systems has announced its new products’ compatibility with MS Office 365, which allows users to be compliant on-the-go and brings the visibility of principles-based regulations into daily business workflows, allowing companies to eliminate the cost and time-consuming process associated with external technology implementation.