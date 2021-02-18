Evidology Systems Shortlisted For Two Awards At The 2021 RegTech Insight Awards

The revolutionary Regtech company, Evidology Systems Ltd., has been nominated for two awards at this year’s European RegTech Insight awards. The firm, which ensures businesses and financial services can be confident in their compliance, has been chosen as finalists in the “Best Vendor Solution for Managing Operational Risk” and “Best Innovative Technology for Regulatory Compliance” categories.
QED (Quality and Evidence Driven) is the product that sits at the heart of Evidology Systems’ solution. Uniquely, it is based on the process of argumentation and ensures businesses are able to stay compliant with principles-based regulations such as FRTB, SMCR, GDPR, and PSD2. QED is able to process PDF-based regulations, which are the current European standard, and translate them into actions needed for an organisation to be compliant.
Rupert Brown, CTO and founder of Evidology Systems, said: “It is great to have been nominated for the RegTech Insight Awards for a second year in a row. Since the inception of Evidology Systems, we have aimed to ensure our QED product is innovating with the times and is able to continually support businesses with their compliance.”
Brown added: “We have added significant new functionality and coverage to our QED product since entering the awards in 2020, including integrating it with Microsoft Office 365 as well as with the Microsoft Teams platform. It’s great that these new additions are being recognised.”
The RegTech Insight awards, run by A-team Insights, recognises the best solution providers and innovative technology vendors in the RegTech industry. The shortlist was chosen by A-Team editors and an advisory board, with winners being decided by votes, set to be announced at an awards ceremony later this year.