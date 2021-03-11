Evidology Systems CTO & Founder Rupert Brown Shortlisted For FinTech Person Of The Year By 2021 FTF Awards

Rupert Brown, the CTO and founder of the revolutionary RegTech company, Evidology Systems Ltd., has been shortlisted for “FinTech Person of the Year” at this year’s FTF awards. Evidology Systems was founded by Rupert Brown alongside Ian Hillier-Brook in 2019 to ensure that financial firms are able to meet and maintain compliance for regulations such as FRTB, SMCR, GDPR, and PSD2.
The FTF News Technology Innovation Awards recognise the professionals and financial technology companies that have made significant achievements in advancing breakthrough financial technology solutions in the past year. Throughout the pandemic, Evidology Systems has been working on major additions to QED to ensure that firms in financial services could remain compliant as their workforces moved to remote working. To this end, Evidology Systems successfully added new functionality to QED, including integrating it with Microsoft Office 365 and Microsoft Teams.
Rupert Brown, CTO and founder of Evidology Systems, said: “I feel very honoured to be nominated for FinTech Person of the Year by the FTF awards, especially considering the challenges Covid-19 has thrown at the financial industry this past year. We’ve been working hard to develop QED as the innovative solution for compliance for businesses, but I never expected to be recognised for an award of this calibre!”
Prior to establishing Evidology Systems, Rupert developed and managed enterprise and trading risk technology at some of the most influential global financial institutions, including UBS, Merrill Lynch and Thomson Reuters. Brown also became one of the first Financial Services IT thought leaders to be made a Senior Member of the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery).
Evidology Systems was created by Rupert Brown and Ian Hillier-Brook to combat the many regulatory and compliance issues that they had experienced in their long careers in The City. Evidology Systems' QED is the only technology able to process PDF-based regulations, which are the current European standard, and translate them into actions needed for an organisation to be compliant.