Eventus Systems Wins Trade Surveillance Product Of The Year In 2021 Risk Technology Awards - Second Win In Category For Validus Platform

Eventus Systems, Inc.
The Risk Technology Awards recognize those vendors doing the most to help the industry meet its various challenges in the fields of asset liability management (ALM), credit and operational risk, as well as wider enterprise risk management. Winners are determined by a panel of judges, selected by the editors of Risk.net, including technology users, risk management practitioners and members of the editorial team.
Erin Joyce, Manager, Risk Technology Awards, said: "The judges prized Eventus' balance of offerings that span the current state of innovation with impressive and forward-thinking features such as its use of AI and a complete audit trail of all automations."
Eventus CEO Travis Schwab said: "It's truly gratifying to earn this recognition from the distinguished panel of judges that Risk.net assembled. We've been on a steep growth trajectory since winning this award last time, broadening our staff, capabilities and geographical presence - but maintaining our laser focus on market expertise, close collaboration with our clients, flexibility, customization and scalability."
Eventus last year made hundreds of enhancements to Validus
In June, Eventus won Best Market Surveillance Tool in the 2021 WatersTechnology Asia Awards, following its selection in April as Best Sell-Side Market Surveillance Provider in WatersTechnology's 2021 Sell-Side Technology Awards, as well as Best in RegTech in Markets Media's Markets Choice Awards for the second consecutive year.